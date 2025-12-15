Nepal’s Indigenous communities pay the highest price for their part in the organized illegal wildlife trade

“Most of the Indigenous people involved in wildlife trade in Nepal are not so much a criminal act as it is their means of livelihood or extra income, and most of the time it’s opportunistic killing,” says wildlife researcher Kumar Paudel of Greenhood Nepal in an interview with Global Voices. “And more often than not, they are exploited by higher-ups in the ladder of organised crime, they are often from poorer communities living near wildlife or in areas close to the border.”

After interviewing more than 150 people convicted of wildlife crimes across Nepal, where he found most to be poor, illiterate, and belonging to marginalized groups, Paudel filed a petition at the Supreme Court in 2018 in response to private possession of wildlife parts and public flaunting by influential members of society. After five years, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Paudel and ordered the government to implement the law in a full, fair, and consistent manner.

Indigenous people and wildlife

In the mid-hills of western Nepal live the Indigenous semi-nomadic Chepang community, who have a long tradition of eating small fruit bats. Dibesh Karmacharya of the Center of Molecular Dynamics Nepal in Kathmandu has been looking into new emerging and reemerging diseases for over a decade and a half, and this community in Makwanpur district, next to Chitwan National Park, was selected because of their high-risk behaviors.

“Bats are known to harbor a maximum number of viruses and bacteria, which are not harmful to them, but when humans get exposed to these microbes, they could mutate and potentially become pathogens, and some of them have very high transmissibility. That was precisely the case with many epidemics and pandemics we know of, such as Ebola, HIV, various flus, and even coronaviruses,” explains Karmacharya to Global Voices.

As Karmacharya’s team screened the community for various viruses and microbes, they also found a very high rate of incarceration for poaching among the local Chepang people.

“Indigenous communities are often disenfranchised and at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder, and need some kind of income. And because they are hunter-gatherers and have knowledge of the land as well as wildlife, they get recruited into poaching,” adds Karmcharya. “But more often than not, they are the ones who get caught and blamed for everything, exposing crucial limits in our judicial system.”

Climate and pathogens

Increasing temperatures have meant that vectors that carry pathogens, as well as animals, are also moving. A classic example is that of mosquitoes reaching higher elevations in the mountains and causing Malaria outbreaks in regions previously untouched by it.

Similarly, as the temperature rises, glaciers melt, and previously alpine, barren areas become lush with greenery. Because of this, many mammals, such as common leopards, which are found in the mid-hills, move up the mountain, and they might interact with snow leopards and share habitats.

From an epidemiological perspective, these encounters introduce a high risk of new emerging and reemerging infectious diseases. For instance, as the climate worsens, people look for new areas to farm. But in the process of land conversion, which includes clearing forests, humans might come in contact with various wildlife. A spillover event might take place wherein viruses from animals might jump to humans, which could possibly take a pathogenic role and cause diseases.

The same applies to poaching and wildlife trade. There are already reports about various animals, including tigers, moving up the mountains. “The end market for tiger parts, rhinos, most of them is for the use in Tibetan medicine, but along the value chain of organized crime, the risk to disease is highest to those killing, handling, and harvesting organs,” adds Karmacharya. “As it is, Indigenous communities have limited access to health care and nutrition, making them more susceptible to infections.”

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were speculations that the novel coronavirus had jumped from pangolins to humans, which has since been proven to be unwarranted.

Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked mammals. The scales of the anteater are thought to have medical properties and are used in traditional Chinese medicine in China, as well as eaten as a delicacy in parts of Asia.