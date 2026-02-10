South Korea Eyes AI-Powered Bio-Health Boom Using Nationwide Medical Data to Boost Drug Innovation and Global Competitiveness

Seoul, Feb 9: South Korea could significantly strengthen the competitiveness of its bio-health industry by leveraging its abundant, high-quality bio data through artificial intelligence (AI), a central bank report showed on Monday.

According to the report by the Bank of Korea (BOK) on measures to foster the advanced bio-health sector, South Korea lags behind leading countries in such areas as innovative new drugs and advanced medical devices, while the global market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5 percent over the next five years amid population aging and other factors.