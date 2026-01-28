India–EU Free Trade Agreement Set to Boost Access to Medicines, Medical Devices, and Pharma Exports, Say Industry Leaders

New Delhi, Jan 27: The historic trade deal between India and the European Union will boost access to medicines as well as create more opportunities, said industry experts on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen jointly announced the conclusion of the "mother of all deals", marking a historic milestone in India-EU economic relations and trade engagement with key global partners.

As per the FTA, tariffs on 90 per cent of European optical, medical, and surgical equipment will be removed.

The deal will largely scrap tariffs of up to 44 per cent on machinery, 22 per cent on chemicals, and 11 per cent on pharmaceuticals, a move the EU expects to significantly deepen market access and help double EU exports to India by 2032.

“I think it is a momentous occasion for the EU and India. Creating this trade deal gives us the opportunity to create access to two of the largest markets in the world, both India and the EU. I think seamless flow of goods, services, and people can help really grow the business and trade between the two nations,” Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences and Vice President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, told IANS.