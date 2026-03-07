Papua New Guinea Journalist Assaulted Over Prison Reporting

Veteran Papua New Guinea journalist Rebecca Kuku said she was assaulted by correctional service officers at the Bomana remand facility after she reported on the living conditions of inmates residing there. The incident has alarmed local media groups, which called for an immediate investigation as they urged authorities to uphold press freedom.

Kuku and other local journalists reported that more than 50 prisoners were attacked by jail guards at the prison facility, but correctional service officers disputed this and insisted that they were merely trying to respond to a jailbreak attempt.

In response to the news report, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said prisoners must be treated humanely.