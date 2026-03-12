From Gaza to Lebanon and Iran: The Normalization of Atrocity

In Iran, attacks on civilian infrastructure have created environmental disasters of catastrophic proportions. The bombing of oil storage facilities in Tehran and other Iranian cities has unleashed environmental crises that will affect generations. These attacks on civilian infrastructure — desalination plants, oil facilities, media outlets, public utilities, among many others — represent clear violations of international humanitarian law and are also met with little repercussions on the aggressors.

Article 54 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions explicitly prohibits attacks on objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, including foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water installations, and irrigation works.

The rhetoric of terror

Perhaps most disturbing has been the public rhetoric from U.S. and Israeli officials. A recent post by U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social threatened that “we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them.” Such statements represent not just inflammatory rhetoric but explicit threats of collective punishment.

This is not a single occurrence; we hear it from Minister of War Pete Hegseth, for instance, when he says that “the only ones who need to worry are the Iranians who think they’re gonna live.” Or senior United States senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, and one of Trump’s closest advisors and staunchest Israel supporters, who said: “We flattened Berlin, we flattened Tokyo. Were we wrong to drop an atomic bomb to end the Japanese reign of terror? … If I were Israel, I would have probably done it the same way.”

This is added to the countless documented statements by Israeli officials blatantly announcing intent to commit genocide and, more recently, explicitly stating their intent to repeat their crimes in Gaza, this time in Beirut and Tehran.

These public statements are not mere bluster; they serve as advance notice of intended violations. When officials announce their intentions to make living conditions unbearable for a group of people, they are essentially admitting to plans that violate fundamental principles of international law and literally the definition of genocide, including “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.” We have seen this again and again in Gaza, and later in Lebanon and now also in Iran, with Israeli and U.S. officials boasting their intended crimes before committing them.

Selective outrage

While condemnations of Iran and Hezbollah are issued with predictable regularity, imposing sanctions and unleashing armies, there is deafening silence about the aggressors who are not only responsible for starting the ongoing war in the first place, but whose war crimes are immeasurably larger and certainly more deadly. This includes the murder of over 175 Iranians, most of them little schoolgirls, on the first day of attacks by the U.S. The international community’s selective outrage reveals the hypocrisy that underpins the so-called “rules-based international order,” and only confirms to those who feel unprotected by it that they need to seek alternative ways to protect themselves.

What makes this double standard particularly glaring is the economic calculus driving the silence. All that matters, it seems, is keeping the Hormuz Strait open so that oil continues flowing and money continues to change hands. The lives of civilians in Lebanon and Iran, and elsewhere in the region, for that matter, appear to be secondary to economic interests.

The end of international law’s façade

What we are witnessing is not just the escalation of conflict; it is the death of international law as a meaningful constraint, however limited, on powerful states. When war crimes are announced in advance and committed openly, when civilian displacement becomes a stated objective, and when environmental destruction is treated as collateral damage, we have moved beyond the realm of legal gray areas into a world where might makes right.

The international community’s failure to act, its selective condemnation, and its economic complicity all point to that same conclusion.