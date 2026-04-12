Extending Authoritarianism Through Dynasty in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev is not settling for traditional father-to-son succession; instead, he appears to be transforming the government into a family-based monarchy model during his own lifetime, whereby power is transferred not to a single individual, but to a collective family brand.

First Lady and Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with Aliyev’s daughters and daughter-in-law, are becoming permanent actors in the sociopolitical space, made clearly visible during the president’s international visits.

At foreign political events, Ilham Aliyev is presented to the public not as a head of state, but collectively, alongside his family. In January 2026, during events held within the framework of the Davos Forum, the president’s son, Heydar Jr., wore a badge with the SOCAR logo. SOCAR is a state-owned oil and gas company that is the primary source of revenue for the authoritarian regime. It is a detail that appears not merely as a protocol coincidence, but as an attempt to symbolically link family members with the state’s primary strategic institutions.

Photos and videos circulating from the forum emphasize the extent to which the president often moves alongside his spouse, Mehriban, daughter Leyla, and daughter-in-law Alyona, attending meetings and key events together.

These types of visual strategies are observed in other international events as well, carrying a political message that transcends the boundaries of traditional diplomatic protocol.

Implications of an Aliyev dynasty

This family-centered legitimacy strategy is not merely symbolic; it carries profound economic implications. The centralized resources of state capitalism, ranging from oil revenues to strategic industrial sectors, are no longer managed through classic bureaucratic institutions but are consolidated directly under the family brand.

This process operates in parallel with the dispossession of the old oligarchy within the ruling elite, serving to concentrate wealth within an even narrower, more exclusive circle. Consequently, the image of the charitable and humanistic family presented by state-run media functions as an aesthetic veil, obscuring the deep class inequality and skewed distribution of resources in the country. The ultimate stage of neoliberal authoritarianism is often the complete transformation of state functions into a single, corporate-family holding.

Comparatively, during Heydar Aliyev’s presidency, only his granddaughter Leyla would occasionally appear in the media; in fact, Ilham was rarely seen on the public stage with his father. Now, however, the consistent media presence of family members is being normalized and rendered commonplace. On February 25, 2026, for instance — just one day — a government-funded media outlet published eight separate reports about the president’s daughter and daughter-in-law, despite the content consisting primarily of symbolic, religious, and social activities.

Set against the backdrop of the presidential family’s high media visibility, the harsh political “cleansing” mechanisms currently being employed in Azerbaijan are being presented in a softer, more psychologically effective manner. When juxtaposed with administrative arrests or sentencing of citizens who criticize the government on social media, visits of the president’s daughters and daughter-in-law to orphanages or social enterprises employing youth with disabilities, and their participation in Iftar tables, create an alternative narrative at a symbolic level.

Such parallel imagery appears to be a soft power mechanism designed to balance the negative impact generated by harsh repressive practices — so while the coercive tools of the government remain operational on one hand, values of empathy, care, and family values are emphasized on the other. Consequently, without directly denying the repressive nature of the political system, its public perception is softened and compensated for on an emotional level.

In the context of a weak economic agenda and rising social discontent, such symbolic activities may aim to divert ordinary citizens’ attention from structural problems and neutralize political dissatisfaction through emotional proximity and moral gestures. In this sense, the continuous presence of family members in charitable and religious spaces can be evaluated not merely as an individual initiative, but as a component of a broader legitimacy strategy in which repression and empathy are managed within the same political space.