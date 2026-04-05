How AI is Used to Influence Global Elections

During an election, it can seem like political candidates are everywhere, all the time, speaking to every topic you care about. But how do politicians and other influencers seem to know what messages you want to see and hear — and even when and where you want to see them?

The smartphone in the palm of your hand might seem like a crystal ball sometimes. But just like a tricky psychic uses clues about you to tell you what you want to hear, political parties can use your personal data to target you with the messages that are most likely to persuade you. Personal data has been used in elections around the world, including in Chile, Georgia, India, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, and the United States.

Today, companies are experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help campaigns make their messaging and targeting even more effective, convincing, and persistent — for the candidates you like — as well as those you don’t.

Who has the power to sway?

We’re constantly getting direct and indirect messages, nudges, and hints, both online and off, that can shift our opinions, behaviors, and actions. In fact, influence can be exercised in many ways and through various means; it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s important to be aware of it.

While the title of “influencer” commonly refers to social media personalities who have large followings (like on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube), many others have the power to influence. Influencers can also be public figures, such as celebrities and newscasters. Their influence can be seen and experienced through their choice of words, clothing, and imagery, as well as which stories they prioritize and give attention to.

“Influence” happens not only on social media apps like Instagram and TikTok, but also through the display of top results on search websites like Google, recommendation systems promoting the next video or post, and the focus of certain news headlines in the media. Influential messages can also be shared on popular chat apps like WhatsApp.

A politician is also one type of “influencer” that can have some major sway, even when they’re running for office. Political campaigns invest large sums of money to reach potential voters, so much so that there is an entire industry to help them identify and target specific groups. In fact, there are over 500 documented companies that work in the field of technology-driven political persuasion. This means they sell their services to politicians and political campaigns, claiming they can help influence your opinions — and your vote.