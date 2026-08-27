When Indonesian Police Burned More Than 3 Tonnes of Marijuana and Got an Entire Neighbourhood High in 2015

BURNING CONFISCATED MARIJUANA is often regarded as a common practice in many regions of Indonesia. But imagine the process going wrong for a minute—what could be the side effects? A decade ago, an unusual incident happened in Indonesia, where the police burned tonnes of marijuana (cannabis), but the act backfired after the fumes left an entire neighbourhood high on marijuana.

The shocking incident dates back to 2015, when Indonesian police found more than three tonnes of marijuana and attempted to destroy it. According to a report by The Jakarta Post, the pile of marijuana was burned right in front of the police station. The act was carried out by the Palmerah Police in Indonesia.

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3.3 Tonne of Marijuana and a “High” Neighbourhood of Indonesia

The reports suggested that the burned marijuana released a huge cloud of smoke, which was initially deemed harmless. However, reports later emerged of people complaining of headaches and feelings of dizziness. The police reportedly foresaw the huge cloud of smoke emitted by the burning marijuana and wore protective masks before setting fire to the pile of confiscated marijuana. But little did they know that moments after the act, the entire West Jakarta neighbourhood would be high.

The Independent reported that the police did not inform the people living nearby about the effects the fumes could have on them.

Many residents later claimed that the potent smell of marijuana lingered in the area and was “too strong” and “overwhelmingly tangy.” When the 3.3-tonne pile of marijuana was set ablaze, The Independent reported that many officials from West Jakarta municipality were present at the scene. The incident was widely reported across different media platforms.

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One reporter, as cited by The Telegraph, claimed that they had a headache because they were not wearing a mask and had inhaled the smoke caused by the burning marijuana. Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency spokesperson later clarified that anyone who had inhaled the smoke would not face any long-term health issues.

Indonesia has strict anti-drug laws, and a person caught with drugs such as marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, or methamphetamine can be given a prison sentence of up to four years.

When the incident caused by burning marijuana caught international attention back in 2015, many users on Reddit shared their reactions as well. Some users took a jibe at the incident, while many others expressed their concern over the issue. One user wrote on Reddit, “I know you're joking, but this actually really sucks. I'd imagine some of those people get drug tested for work or something.” Another user joked, “I'm envious of the neighbourhood, with the right personalities it could be a prologue to a bi*chin party.”

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(Proofread by Varsha Pant)

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