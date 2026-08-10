Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot's Dope Test Returns "Not Negative" After Turbulence Injures 17 Passengers

THE PILOT-IN-COMMAND (PIC) operating the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, which experienced a turbulence-led altitude loss of about 300 feet and led to 17 passengers being injured, may have failed a dope test, news sources say. The pilot has been barred from flying temporarily and remains suspended.

The Air India Phuket-Delhi flight experienced severe turbulence during its journey on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, during which it experienced a sudden loss of altitude of about 300 feet and injured 17 passengers. The flight’s PIC was subjected to a psychoactive substance screening test, colloquially known as a “dope screening test, " as per protocol, whose results returned as “not negative.”

On Sunday, August 9, 2026, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the screening test has been sent for further confirmation. As per Times of India, the PIC may have failed the dope test, which means that the pilot may have been operating the aircraft under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or other banned substances.

What the Civil Aviation Ministry Has Said About the Air India Phuket-Delhi Turbulence Incident

The Civil Ministry described the turbulence-related incident involving the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight as a “serious incident,” and stated that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will begin a probe into the matter.

"As standard operating procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the pilot-in-command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited," the ministry stated.

“The occurrence has been classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” the ministry statement continued. Earlier, the ministry had said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was investigating the matter.

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Both pilots, the flight’s Captain (PIC) and First Officer, have been removed from the roster by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pending the outcome of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) probe. Meanwhile, Air India stated that while it was aware of the post-flight screening test conducted on the pilots, the results were not shared with it, so it cannot comment on any conclusions.

What Happened During the Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight?

The Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, an Airbus 320 aircraft operating as AI 2379, took off from the Phuket International Airport in Thailand on August 4, 2026, with its destination being New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International IGI) Airport, with 137 passengers including eight crew members onboard. During its cruise over Odisha at an altitude of over 36,000 feet, the flight experienced severe turbulence, leading to the aircraft losing altitude of about 300 feet.

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The sudden altitude loss resulted in several passengers sustaining injuries, with many reportedly flung towards the flight’s ceiling and its rear. After the turbulence-related incident, the flight landed safely in Delhi. 17 passengers were injured, with many requiring hospitalization.

What Happens Next Under DGCA Protocol

As per DGCA norms, if the results of a pilot's dope test are non-negative, the employee shall be immediately removed from duty until a confirmatory report is received. In case the confirmatory test turns out to be positive, the concerned employee is referred by their concerned organization for de-addiction, and can only return to service with a negative dope test report.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)