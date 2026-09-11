South Korean Civil Society Says no to Military Deployment in Straight of Hormuz

Upon Seoul confirming its plan to make a “substantive contribution,” including combat or non-combat military deployment options, to the Strait of Hormuz last week, a coalition of 601 civic groups gathered outside the U.S. Embassy on September 9, 2026, and marched towards the presidential office. The protesters were signaling their opposition to South Korea’s involvement in the Middle East conflict, arguing that the decision would undermine the country’s constitution and sovereignty.

Since the United States and Israel launched their joint military action against Iran in early 2026, leading to Iran’s blockade of the Straight of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressuring allies in Europe and Asia to help reopen the Strait by providing military support.

As the U.S.’s November 2026 midterm elections approach, pressure to rally international support for this unpopular war is mounting, and Trump has started squeezing his allies harder. Weeks ahead of the U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral military drill, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that he is scaling down U.S. involvement in the exercise due to Seoul’s reluctance to engage in the Middle East conflict.

Washington also announced in early September that it would enact a “targeted, thoughtful tariff policy” on semiconductor imports, clearly targeting Seoul, as South Korea is a major hub for the global semiconductor industry. Soon after this announcement, South Korean domestic media outlets quoted a presidential office official saying Seoul was set to deploy troops to Hormuz by late 2026. While President Lee Jae-myung stressed that the plan was still under review and no final decision had been made, the Ministry of National Defense dispatched a field investigation team to assess the situation in Hormuz on September 7.