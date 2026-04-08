Heavy Use of AI Increases Tensions in Hungary’s Upcoming Election

Even prior to the party’s push for the youth demographic, however, FIDESZ maintained a strong presence, both online and in traditional mass media channels. A common approach involved mobilising their voters by calling for them to support the party’s Digital Civil Circles (DPKs) — essentially Facebook groups fighting to create online space for FIDESZ. Facebook is the most used platform within the party’s online content strategy, and it is from within these Facebook groups that the majority of AI content is being distributed. For example, one Facebook account, Not Our War, has posted what has since become a notorious war ad.

Even before this election campaign, AI has contributed to the majority of Orbán’s communications. From posters on the streets to videos that associate voting for the opposition with going to war, AI has been an effective fear-mongering tool.

Most recently, the party produced a comic book, which tells the story of how Magyar allegedly has two sides. The publication suggested that Magyar lies to the people of Hungary, only pretending to stand with them while secretly working for Ursula von der Leyen, the current president of the European Commission. It is quite common to see the comic book being promoted alongside other FIDESZ campaign material, including on advertising spaces like billboards and bus stops.

One question being discussed is whether these realistic-looking AI videos and comic books are crossing the line in the context of a democratic election. The images are quite realistic-looking, and many citizens cannot tell the difference between fact and synthesized, AI-generated visuals — especially when FIDESZ is portrayed as the only viable option.

A good example of the extent to which Hungarian people are led to believe that AI-generated propaganda is real revolves around a false taxation system that the government claims the opposition has. It even organised a national consultation in which people weighed in on whether or not they wanted the alleged TISZA taxes.

In office since 2010, the far-right, nationalistic Orbán has maintained backing from both U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has consistently challenged the European Union and remains one of the few EU leaders reluctant to support Ukraine. For Europe’s expanding group of nationalist movements, whether already governing or nearing power, an Orbán loss at the polls could potentially weaken the position of far-right parties in the rest of the EU. In response, a senior TISZA official told the BBC, “While the rest of Europe is being sucked into the radical nationalist tunnel, we can show the way out.”