US Bipartisan Congressional Delegation Meets Dalai Lama During India Trip

“Inalienable rights”

After the meeting, Mast slammed China for engaging in transnational repression in response to a question from RFA about Beijing’s ethnic unity law passed this year, and how it applies to members of the Tibetan diaspora.

“China will reach to anywhere that they can,” said Mast, providing several examples of how the Chinese government has been known to silence its critics overseas. “They’ve proven that they will observe people. They will send spies to different countries. They will send police to different countries to observe anybody that they can and repress what they do not want to see.”

Mast said China was threatening in other ways, including through the theft of intellectual property, espionage, and organ harvesting.

“We do not believe in the same things. We believe in freedom and democracy for all of our people, that people are born with certain inalienable rights,” he said. “These are fundamental differences between what China represents and what America represents and what the people of Tibet seek.”