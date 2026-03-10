‘Free Tibet’ Protest in Delhi: Tibetan Students Demonstrate Outside Chinese Embassy on 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day, Police Detain Activists

Protesters Demand A Free Tibet

Speaking to IANS, one of the protesting students said: "It's been 67 years since we have been refugees in India. We want our freedom back, and we want to preserve our own language and our own culture. We want our own nation and the UN to focus on this issue." Another protester said that they had gathered to highlight their demand for a separate nation and to draw attention to what they described as China’s claim over Tibet.

"We have come here to protest against China. We want our country back. I want to request that you all show our issues. China claims that Tibet is part of China. But Tibet is a separate nation. We have our national anthem. We have our national flag also. As the Iran-Israel war is going on, there are countries that are supporting them, but during the Tibetan Uprising in 1959, we didn't have any support at that time. Free Tibet."

One of the protesters also displayed pictures of Chinese leaders, including Mao Zedong and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while expressing anger over their role in Tibet’s history. "It has been 67 years. They are the killers of a lot of Tibetans. This guy (Mao Zedong) killed more than Hitler."

Delhi Police personnel later detained several protesters and removed them from the area as security arrangements were tightened around the Chinese Embassy. Reports indicate that around two dozen demonstrators were detained to maintain order during the protest.

