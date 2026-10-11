Could ‘Apron Dad’ on North Korean TV Pave the Way for Kim Jong Un’s Daughter to Rule?

When asked if TV shows could be part of preliminary work to establish Kim Ju Ae’s succession, Yoshihiro Makino, a foreign affairs specialist for Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper and a visiting professor at Hiroshima University, told RFA that it was possible.

“In North Korea, TV is not entertainment but an important means of political propaganda,” he said. But this would be “a measure solely for Kim Ju Ae,” not for an ordinary woman.

Connecting the scene to succession plans might be a bit of a stretch, because scenes showing men cooking or serving food to the family are not totally new, Rachel Minyoung Lee, a senior researcher at the Washington-based Stimson Center, who analyzes North Korean state media, told RFA.

“North Korean TV has started showing such scenes since at least the mid-2010s,” she said. “We tend to link them to succession these days because of Kim Ju Ae … I think it would be premature to jump to link this to succession.”

Whether the scene is an effort by authorities to normalize men participating more in domestic chores is unknown, but even if it is, very few North Koreans would be swayed, Kim Su Kyong, a North Korean escapee from the northeastern coastal port city of Chongjin, who now resides in Virginia, told RFA.

“Just because a man sets the table in a drama, there is no way residents will be moved by it or their perception will change toward men helping with housework,” she said.

The patriarchy still exists

North Koreans might resist Kim Ju Ae as the ruler of the country because male chauvinism permeates every aspect of society, said Kim the escapee.

“If Kim Jong Un’s daughter were to take on the role … they would really hate it,” she said. “Inside, they would be truly annoyed, but they would have to hold it in because they would be afraid that people watching will snitch on them, and they’d be punished.”

The North Korean leadership does have women in prominent roles, but these women were usually born into privilege, said Lee.

Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong, who was at one time widely considered to be next in line, is currently director of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party’s General Affairs Department. Meanwhile North Korea’s female foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, is the daughter of a former North Korean premier.

“These are people… who have special status right?” said Lee. “And just because you see some of these high-level females playing a role, an important role in the North Korean leadership system, I don’t think that automatically translates into a higher status for North Korean women at large.”