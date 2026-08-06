When a Gandhi-Backed Newspaper Fanned the Freedom Flame in Mauritius: The Story of Mahatma Gandhi, Manilal Doctor, and the Hindusthani Newspaper

THE ROLE OF PRINT MEDIA in the Indian independence struggle is most noteworthy. With the help of publications such as the Comrade, New India and Commonwealth, and Al-Hilal, freedom fighters were able to spread political awareness, expose colonial economic exploitation, united diverse regional populations, and mobilize the masses for major movements. Mahatma Gandhi's own publications like Harijan and Young India too played an important role in propagating the leader’s ideology and to make the masses aware of their plights under the British administration. However, even before the freedom struggle caught momentum in India, Mahatma Gandhi inspired the call for independence in another British Colony at that time, Mauritius, with the help of a newspaper called Hindusthani.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Visit To Mauritius

Forty-six years before India gained independence, in 1901, 38-year-old Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was en route to India from South Africa, when his ship docked on the island nation of Mauritius, a British colony at that time. Camping in the country for 18 days, Gandhi saw the deplorable state of Indians who were forced to slave away as indentured labourers in sugarcane plantations. The leader, witnessing the plight of Indian migrant workers in the country, sought to ensure civil rights for them.

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Six years later, in 1907, Gandhi sent a friend of his, the Baroda Barrister Manilal Doctor, to highlight the plight of the Indian migrant labour community. Manilal launched a newspaper named Hindusthani — which was probably the only Hindi-language newspaper to be published outside of India.

Through his concentrated efforts, Manilal was able to bring in a popular awakening of the rights of the Indian labor community in Mauritius. Being a Barrister by profession, he began practicing law in the country and represented Indians in the court. Manilal then founded the weekly newspaper Hindusthani, which was initially published in English and Gujarati. However, witnessing how the majority of the Indian migrant community conversed via the Bhojpuri dialect, the newspaper also started a Hindu edition.

How Hindusthani Inspired Mauritius's Freedom Struggle

In his book ‘Mauritius: Indian Culture and Media’, television journalist Sarvesh Tiwari revealed how the Gandhi-backed Hindusthani newspaper was able to inspire Seewoosagur Ramgoolam — the man who led the freedom struggle in Mauritius in 1935 and went to become the country’s first Prime Minister. Ramgoolam was himself a migrant laborer of Indian origin.