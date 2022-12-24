CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Assam Police arrested 53 'jihadis' this year

The case registered in Barpeta against the jihadi module was handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA), said Sarma.

One Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam a.k.a. Harun Rashid was arrested in Barpeta under relevant sections of IPC, UA (P) Act, Passport Act, and Foreigners Act.

"The person was engaged as Imam of Dhakaliapara Mosque in the Barpeta district," he added.

Meanwhile, five other Bangladeshi nationals are still absconding who were alleged to be involved in 'jihadi' activities in Assam, said Sarma. (KB/IANS)