Assam

Body of school teacher found hanging from tree in Guwahati

In a shocking incident, the body of a school teacher was found hanging from a tree in Guwahati's Khanapara area on Friday, police said.
Body of school teacher found hanging from tree in Guwahati (Representational image; pixabay)
Body of school teacher found hanging from tree in Guwahati (Representational image; pixabay)

In a shocking incident, the body of a school teacher was found hanging from a tree in Guwahati's Khanapara area on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Pranab Mili's body was found in the early morning hours by locals in the area who informed the police.

A team from the Dispur police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Body of school teacher found hanging from tree in Guwahati (Representational image; pixabay)
Man attempts to hang self after killing wife, booked in UP's Pilibhit

Meanwhile, the victim's family members have alleged that he was murdered by some miscreants, who later hung his body later from the tree make it look like suicide.

However, the police are yet to ascertain whether it was murder or suicide.

A senior police officer said: “We have started an investigation. A preliminary conclusion can be drawn only after we receive the post-mortem report.” (IANS/PG)

body
teacher
murder
guwahati
school teacher
Guwahati and Shillong

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com