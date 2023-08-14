Assam BJP leader allegedly commits suicide after intimate pictures go viral

A BJP woman leader in Assam has allegedly committed suicide after some intimate pictures of her with another senior party politician went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Friday night in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam area.

The deceased has been identified as Indrani Tahbildar, a prominent member of the state BJP.

Tahbildar held the Chamber of Commerce's vice president position and she was also treasured of the Kisan Morcha.

According to sources, Tahbildar got involved in an extramarital affair with another BJP leader who used to stay at her house as a tenant.