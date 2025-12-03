How a 42-Year-Old Massacre is Returning to Roil Assam’s Politics

More than 42 years after the infamous Nellie massacre that happened in Assam in 1983, the state government on November 25 finally made copies of the Tiwari commission report on the incident available to legislators and the media. An unofficial report on the same incident, the Justice Mehta Commission report, was also simultaneously made public.

A statement made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and subsequent media coverage of these reports in the local press indicate that the focus of the discussion will be on demographic changes in Assam rather than on the massacre itself.

The Nellie massacre remains one of the most tragic in the history of post-Independence India. Japanese scholar Makiko Kimura, in her book Nellie Massacre 1983: Agency of Rioters cites a Times of India report that describes the Nellie massacre as the most gruesome since Partition. The incident occurred in Nellie, a rural area beside the river Kopili, in the current day Morigaon district of Assam, on 18 February 1983. On that day officially 1819 individuals, mostly from the Miya (euphemism for Bengali-origin) Muslim community, were killed. Till today, no perpetrator has been arrested or brought to justice for the killings of all those men, women and children. This report being tabled in the Vidhan Sabha is unlikely to lead to any pursuit of justice for the victims.

Despite the legal insignificance of this report, it represents an important moment in Assam’s history. This massacre has always been associated with the Assam movement (1979-85), albeit indirectly. Kimura mentions that ‘The incident was not directly controlled by the top student leaders (of the movement), but it was an important outcome of the movement’. Therefore, it can be speculated that the Tiwari commission report will not only define the narrative on this massacre, but also, lead to a revaluation of the movement, the circumstances that led to the movement, and its aftermath.

Interestingly, perceptions on Assam’s history, politics and social issues have often been shaped by various government reports. The perception of Assam as a region facing demographic change due to immigration, both legal and illegal, has been ‘constructed’ by citing various government reports. The 1931 census report authored by C.S. Mullan, which first raised the issue, is one such document. Not only is it unabatedly used to indicate demographic change in Assam in multiple academic enquiries, it also directly influenced the 1998 report on infiltration and demographic change in the state by S.K. Sinha, the then governor of Assam.

Subsequently, this report would then go on to significantly influence the judgment in the Sarbananda Sonowal vs. Union of India (2005) case, which would declare the Immigrant Determination by Tribunals (IMDT) Act to be ultra-vires to the constitution, while simultaneously legitimizing the Foreigners Act (1946) and Foreigners Tribunals (FT) in Assam. The judgment in this case would become a landmark, and has till date been cited 123 times in cases pertaining to citizenship and Assam.

All these reports buttressed the narrative of Assam as a region whose ‘indigenous’ residents have been the victims of land-hungry Muslim peasants from East Bengal (current day Bangladesh). The paranoia incited by the ‘master-narrative’ created by the aforementioned government reports have ‘normalised’ the recent pseudo-legal practices such as the pushing out of individuals declared to be foreigners by the FTs into Bangladesh.

Even beyond the question of formal citizenship, Miya Muslims in Assam face constant political and social alienation. This fundamentally affects their substantive rights pertaining to land ownership, mobility, the right to preserve or articulate their culture etc. Therefore, it becomes significant to understand how the Tiwari commission report will contribute to the dominant political narrative in Assam.