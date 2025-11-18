‘Communal Dog-Whistling Cannot Be Normalised’: Opposition Condemns Assam Minister’s 'Gobi farming' Post Referencing the 1989 Bhagalpur Riots

The riots in Bhagalpur lasted nearly two months and led to a series of massacres, killing thousands and affecting around 200 villages. The district witnessed one of its worst episodes of communal violence, rooted in long-standing tension between Hindus and Muslims. The violence erupted on 24 October 1989, but the situation had already been deteriorating due to spreading rumours.

One rumour claimed that around 200 Hindu students had been killed and their bodies dumped in a well near Bhagalpur. In the months leading up to the riots, tensions between the two communities were extremely high.

In 1989, the right-wing Hindu group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized a yatra as part of the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, which sought to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya in place of the Babri Masjid. The procession led by the VHP toward the Gaushala area faced several hurdles, further escalating tensions and triggering the horrific riots of 1989.

Reports suggest that more than 900 Muslims were allegedly killed by right-wing groups during the riots. Official accounts record over a thousand deaths and nearly 200 villages affected by the violence.

The aftermath saw a domino effect of chaos and horror across Bhagalpur. Numerous villages, including Madaninagar and Parandarpur, were caught in the crossfire. A massive mob of nearly 4,000 people attacked Logain village, killing 116 Muslims. Their bodies were secretly buried under cauliflower and cabbage fields to conceal the evidence.

After 25 days since the riots, the then Additional District Manager of Bhagalpur, A.K. Singh, uncovered the massacre site. Singh overheard the villagers talking about the dead bodies buried under the cauliflower plants.

Decades later, in 2007, 14 people were sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in the massacre.

See Also: 2020 Delhi riots: SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam today