Assam: Floods Hit Dhemaji as Jiadhal River Swells

A FRESH SPELL of flooding hit Assam’s Dhemaji district on Saturday, August 1, 2026, after the Jiadhal River overflowed following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, inundating several low‑lying villages and damaging houses, officials said.
Officials said the sudden rise in the river’s water level sent a fresh wave of floodwaters into vulnerable areas of the district, catching many residents off guard as water rapidly entered residential localities. Kamalpur‑Dharmapur village was among the worst‑affected areas.
A section of the Jiadhal River reportedly changed its course during the early hours of Saturday, triggering severe erosion and washing away the house of an older woman, identified as Anima Hazarika.
Residents of the village rushed to the spot after noticing the rapidly rising water. They rescued Hazarika along with her ailing daughter before the strong current completely swept away the structure.
While no casualties were reported, the family lost its home and belongings in the incident. Eyewitnesses said the older adult’s daughter, who has been undergoing medical treatment, was visibly distressed as the floodwaters engulfed their house.
The latest flooding has once again exposed the vulnerability of Dhemaji district, where rivers originating in Arunachal Pradesh frequently trigger flash floods during periods of intense rainfall in the upstream areas.
Officials are assessing the extent of the damage, while local authorities have been monitoring the situation amid fears of further flooding if rainfall continues in the catchment areas.
Assam has witnessed multiple waves of floods during the ongoing monsoon season, affecting lakhs of people across several districts. The state government has been carrying out relief and rehabilitation measures, while disaster management teams remain on alert in vulnerable areas.
According to the latest official flood bulletin, over 11.45 lakh people have been affected across 25 districts in the current flood season, with relief operations continuing in flood‑hit areas as authorities work to minimise the impact of fresh inundation.
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