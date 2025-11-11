Victorian Parliament Passes Australia’s First Indigenous Treaty Legislation

This story by Kevin Rennie originally appeared on Global Voices on November 11, 2025.

In a historic first, the State Parliament of Victoria has passed Australia’s first formal treaty with Indigenous First Peoples. It follows ten years of work with traditional owners.

First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria Co-Chair Rueben Berg talked to ABC News Breakfast the next morning abou the historic treaty.

The treaty is part of efforts to close the gap between Indigenous people and the rest of the Australian community.

The legislation establishes three key bodies: Gellung Warla (the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria as a permanent representative body), Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna (a truth-telling body that will also incorporate truth-telling into Australia’s school curriculum), and Nginma Ngainga Wara (an accountability body). Additionally, an infrastructure fund will be created to give First Peoples greater control of the development projects that affect their communities.

Ngarra Murray, elected Co-Chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, explained why a treaty was needed: