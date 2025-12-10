Australia PM Anthony Albanese Says “Enough is Enough” as Nationwide Social Media Ban for Children Under 16 Takes Effect

In a shocking move to reduce excessive social media usage among underage children, Australia has imposed a nationwide ban on social media accounts for users under the age of 16. The ban will take effect from December 10, 2025, with major platforms joining hands to protect young minds from harmful content.

In the aftermath of the ban, millions of social media accounts have now been deactivated, causing young children and teenagers to lose access to their profiles. Facebook, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, and TikTok are among the social media platforms that have been directed to comply with the newly introduced rules.

The platforms have reportedly begun taking mandatory steps from Wednesday to remove social media accounts belonging to users under the age of 16 in Australia.

The newly introduced ban also prevents minors from creating new accounts on any major social media platform. According to reports, any platform that fails to comply with the rule will face a hefty fine of $49.5 million AUD or $33 million USD.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the move is an attempt to take control back from powerful and influential media giants. As the ban came into effect, marking the first of its kind, Albanese said, “this is world-leading. This is Australia showing enough is enough. It is about our families taking back control."

He further added that the policy will make an “enormous difference.” He said, “It is one of the biggest social and cultural changes that our nation has faced.”

The motive behind the ban imposed by the Albanese government is based on research showing that young minds are vulnerable to bullying, misinformation, and harmful body image portrayals. Companies are also directed to identify minor accounts attempting to access their services. Video gaming platforms are exempt from the new policy.

Right before the ban, many children began posting their final goodbyes on social media as they prepared to leave the platforms. According to reports, X has also joined the list of platforms complying with the mandate.

