Australia PM Anthony Albanese Says “Enough is Enough” as Nationwide Social Media Ban for Children Under 16 Takes Effect

Australia has enforced a nationwide ban on social media for users under 16, effective from December 10, 2025.
Major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X are removing underage accounts to comply with the law.
The policy aims to tackle cyberbullying, harmful content, and mental health risks faced by young users.
In a shocking move to reduce excessive social media usage among underage children, Australia has imposed a nationwide ban on social media accounts for users under the age of 16. The ban will take effect from December 10, 2025, with major platforms joining hands to protect young minds from harmful content.
In the aftermath of the ban, millions of social media accounts have now been deactivated, causing young children and teenagers to lose access to their profiles. Facebook, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, and TikTok are among the social media platforms that have been directed to comply with the newly introduced rules.
The platforms have reportedly begun taking mandatory steps from Wednesday to remove social media accounts belonging to users under the age of 16 in Australia.
The newly introduced ban also prevents minors from creating new accounts on any major social media platform. According to reports, any platform that fails to comply with the rule will face a hefty fine of $49.5 million AUD or $33 million USD.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the move is an attempt to take control back from powerful and influential media giants. As the ban came into effect, marking the first of its kind, Albanese said, “this is world-leading. This is Australia showing enough is enough. It is about our families taking back control."
He further added that the policy will make an “enormous difference.” He said, “It is one of the biggest social and cultural changes that our nation has faced.”
The motive behind the ban imposed by the Albanese government is based on research showing that young minds are vulnerable to bullying, misinformation, and harmful body image portrayals. Companies are also directed to identify minor accounts attempting to access their services. Video gaming platforms are exempt from the new policy.
Right before the ban, many children began posting their final goodbyes on social media as they prepared to leave the platforms. According to reports, X has also joined the list of platforms complying with the mandate.
After the legislation came into effect, X released a statement acknowledging the ban and confirming that the platform is complying with it. The statement read, “It’s not our choice — it’s what the Australian law requires.”
Meta also reacted to Australia’s ban on social media for users 16 and under, stating that the move might drive young people toward more dangerous platforms with fewer regulations. “We've consistently raised concerns that this poorly developed law could push teens to less regulated platforms or apps. We're now seeing those concerns become reality,” said Meta.
Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who is responsible for enforcing the policy, stated, “We are seeking to create some friction in the system to protect children where previously there has been close to none … We are treating big tech like the extractive industry it has become.”
The Australian Parliament passed the Online Safety Amendment Act 2024 on November 29, 2024, as an extension of the Online Safety Act, following further changes made earlier that year.
According to the government, this move is a response to rising concerns about cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, harmful content, and mental health risks. As per the Global Child Safety Institute, more than 300 million children fall victim to sexual exploitation and abuse through social media.
After decades of the internet and social media shaping daily life, imagining a world without them now seems impossible. With businesses and workplaces increasingly shifting towards online platforms, social media has become part of everyday routines.
According to a report by Statista Research Department, as of October 2025, social media users make up an estimated 68.7% of the global population. Teenagers form a major share of these users. Data from the National Library of Medicine shows that around 95% of teenagers aged 13–17 use social media.
