Australian Creatives Push Back Against ‘AI Theft’

Artists, journalists, and Aboriginal cultural workers in Australia have initiated the “Stop AI Theft” campaign to demand stronger protection for their creative output amid the rising use of generative artificial intelligence (generative AI).

The Tech Council of Australia reported in August 2025 that 84 percent of Australians in office jobs use AI at work. According to Tech Council research, AI in Australia could create up to AUD 115 billion (over USD 79 billion) in economic value annually and 200,000 jobs by 2030.

But the widespread adoption of AI has also raised concerns about its potential harm to society, including significant disruptions to the creative industry. In recent years, artists have argued that AI has been undermining their livelihoods and, in some cases, stealing their work altogether. Many of the most popular generative AI models illegally scraped content from the internet without creators’ permission, which the models then use to generate “new” content. In some cases, the models spit out nearly identical materials to the original copyrighted item.