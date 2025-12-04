More Than 100 Indigo Flight Cancellations Disrupts Air Travel, Long Delays Enrage Passengers; DGCA Seeks Probe Into The Issue

Queues and wait times have increased at major Indian airports, owing to a significant number of flight delays and cancellations by Indigo Airlines. Indigo occupies about 60% of flights in Indian Civil Aviation. Great numbers of passengers are dependent upon the airlines for their travels, and these delays have sparked immense outrage from the passengers.

As many as 175 Indigo flights all over India have been cancelled as of today, December 4, 2025. From December 1 to 3, about 300 flight cancellations were observed. Major Indian airports such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune have been affected. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to probe into the incident.

See Also: An Indian Aviator Designed a Plane Before India Can Fly