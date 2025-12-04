Aviation

More Than 100 Indigo Flight Cancellations Disrupts Air Travel, Long Delays Enrage Passengers; DGCA Seeks Probe Into The Issue

Indigo Airlines has been facing severe cancellation and delays of flights since the beginning of December, sparking outrage from passengers who are left stranded in airports
Hundreds of passengers wait at the Hyderabad airport due to Indigo flight cancellations. The passengers are waiting in the lobby area, with glass windows in their front.
Hundreds of passengers wait at the Hyderabad airport due to Indigo flight cancellations.X
NewsGram Desk
More than 300 Indigo flights have been canceled alone in the past 3 days, causing great inconvenience to passengers.
A total of 1,232 flights were cancelled in November alone, Indigo flags new aviation measures for the disruptions.
DGCA has decided to investigate the matter, summoning Indigo officials and figuring out a way to eradicate these problems.

Queues and wait times have increased at major Indian airports, owing to a significant number of flight delays and cancellations by Indigo Airlines. Indigo occupies about 60% of flights in Indian Civil Aviation. Great numbers of passengers are dependent upon the airlines for their travels, and these delays have sparked immense outrage from the passengers.

As many as 175 Indigo flights all over India have been cancelled as of today, December 4, 2025. From December 1 to 3, about 300 flight cancellations were observed. Major Indian airports such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune have been affected. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to probe into the incident.

Indigo Airlines Responds

In its official statement on December 2, 2025, Indigo Airlines has stated that crew scheduling, routine timings, shortage of staff and new airline measures such as Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and night cap landings have contributed to these delays. Weekly rest of captains have increased from 36 hours to 48 hours, and operational hours have been restructured for the pilots, according to new airline measures. 

This image is the entrance of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Ministry of Civil Aviations building in New Delhi. There are 3 Police personnels inside the front gate, which is slightly open. Next to the door is the board of the building.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviations, New DelhiShreansh/ NG Desk

According to Press Note by Indigo on December 2, 2025, it has been reported that a total of 1,232 flights were cancelled in November. These cancellations were caused by Air Traffic Control (ATC) failures, airspace restrictions, crew roster problems, new FDTL constraints among others. However, in an interview of Airline Pilots’ Association of India’s President Captain Sam Thomas with the Press Trust of India (PTI), he says that these flight disruptions are artificially created by airlines, particularly Indigo Airlines to put pressure on the DGCA. He also mentions that new DGCA norms are for all airlines, so why is only Indigo facing these issues?

Several passengers went on X, to complain about the delays and cancellation of Indigo flights. One user wrote that they were stuck in the airport without any clear official communication. Another user tweeted about the situation at Pune airport, where several users have been stranded since yesterday. He even mentioned that there is no staff from Indigo to help.

DGCA investigates

DGCA reports on December 2, 2025 revealed that the On Time Performance (OTC) of Indigo airlines has reduced to 67.70% in November, from 84.10% in October. DGCA officials have summoned Indigo officials to investigate the matter.

The meeting took place between DGMA authorities headed by the Director Faiz Ahmad Kidwai and Indigo Officials at 2 pm in DGCA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, New Delhi building today, Dec 4, 2025 at 2pm. Another meeting took place at the Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan, Airports Authority of India building at 4pm. 

