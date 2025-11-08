Pune Land Scam: Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth Faces Heat as Govt Issues ₹42-Crore Notice in Controversial Deal

Company linked to Ajit Pawar’s son under probe for Pune land deal.
Govt issues ₹42-crore notice to Amadea Enterprises for stamp duty dues.
CM Fadnavis orders inquiry, vows strict action against the guilty.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, has come under the state government’s scrutiny as his company has been linked to a controversial land deal in Pune. The case revolves around the sale of around 40 acres of government land in Mundhwa, sparking a political storm as several investigations, FIRs, and official suspensions have taken place. A notice has also been issued to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company related to Parth Pawar, by the Department of Registration and Stamps, demanding approximately ₹42 crore as a penalty. The company needs to clear these dues to formally register the sale cancellation deed.
The land, spread over 40 acres in Mundhwa, was sold to the company for around ₹300 crore in May 2025. However, the land is allegedly government-owned property, which requires official approval to be privately sold, as it comes under “Mahar Vatan” land. The deal appears to be undervalued or illegal, as the land’s real value is said to be as high as ₹1,800 crore. FIRs have been registered in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad accusing several intermediaries and government officers of forgery and criminal conspiracy, as per complaints by revenue and registrar officials.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has denied any involvement of himself or his son in the controversy. He said, “Once it came to our attention, Parth decided to cancel the deal.” He clarified further that they respect the law and would show full cooperation with the investigation. He also said that he has “nothing to hide” and that “wrongdoing by anyone will not be tolerated.”
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have already ordered a full inquiry,” and assured strict action against those found guilty in the matter. He was addressing the media when he was questioned about Parth Pawar’s name being missing from the FIRs. He replied, “Some people making allegations do not even know what an FIR is. The law takes its own course based on evidence, not political noise.”
There have been demands for Ajit Pawar’s resignation and calls for a judicial probe into the land deal by the opposition. The government has now ordered the revenue department, the police’s Economic Offences Wing, and the registration department to conduct multiple parallel investigations. A high-level committee led by senior revenue officials has also been tasked with submitting a detailed report.
The investigations are ongoing. The case highlights how business, politics, accountability, and governance at the highest levels intertwine with public land ownership in Maharashtra. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: