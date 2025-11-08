Pune Land Scam: Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth Faces Heat as Govt Issues ₹42-Crore Notice in Controversial Deal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, has come under the state government’s scrutiny as his company has been linked to a controversial land deal in Pune. The case revolves around the sale of around 40 acres of government land in Mundhwa, sparking a political storm as several investigations, FIRs, and official suspensions have taken place. A notice has also been issued to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company related to Parth Pawar, by the Department of Registration and Stamps, demanding approximately ₹42 crore as a penalty. The company needs to clear these dues to formally register the sale cancellation deed.

The land, spread over 40 acres in Mundhwa, was sold to the company for around ₹300 crore in May 2025. However, the land is allegedly government-owned property, which requires official approval to be privately sold, as it comes under “Mahar Vatan” land. The deal appears to be undervalued or illegal, as the land’s real value is said to be as high as ₹1,800 crore. FIRs have been registered in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad accusing several intermediaries and government officers of forgery and criminal conspiracy, as per complaints by revenue and registrar officials.