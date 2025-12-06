DGCA Grants "One Time Exemption" to IndiGo From FDTL Rules as Cancellations Surge

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Saturday, 6 December 2025, allowed IndiGo temporary relief from parts of the recently implemented Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules after the airline suffered a wave of cancellations that peaked this week.

The DGCA said the exemptions are a “one-time exemption” to stabilise operations and must not be construed as a dilution of safety requirements. The relief applies to the carrier’s Airbus A320 fleet and will remain in force tile 10 February 2025, subject to fortnightly review.

The disruption has been wide and acute. IndiGo cancelled more than 1,000 flights on 5 December 2025 alone. The airline, which controls around 60% of the Indian aviation industry, operates over 2,300 flights a day on a fleet of over 400 aircrafts. According to pilot unions, IndiGo’s business model is mainly centred on minimum manpower and late-night flights, making it uniquely exposed to crew shortages and scheduling shocks. In public statements, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologised to travellers and said the carrier expects progressive improvements with complete normalisation by 10 December 2025.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said the government had ordered an inquiry into the disruption to ascertain what went wrong, determine accountability and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence. The DGCA has also constituted a four-member panel to conduct a comprehensive review and submit findings within 15 days.

The ministry announced passenger-centric measures including automatic refunds for cancelled flights, hotel accommodation for stranded travellers, priority assistance for senior citizens and differently abled passengers, and a 24×7 control room to monitor the situation.