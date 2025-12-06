IndiGo Didn’t Take Off, But Their Reception Did: Techie Couple Make a Digital Cameo at Their Own Wedding Reception

The couple attended their own reception online after IndiGo cancelled their flight.
Families kept the ceremony going as guests had already gathered.
The incident highlights growing public anger over IndiGo’s widespread cancellations.
A newly married couple faced the inconvenience of IndiGo’s flight-cancellation row as they were forced to watch and attend their own wedding reception online. The techie couple, Medha Kshirsagar and Sangama Das, got married on 23rd November 2025 in Bhubaneswar. They had their reception scheduled in the bride’s hometown, Hubbali, Karnataka, for which they had booked flight tickets. However, they were unable to travel due to repeated delays in IndiGo flights, which ultimately got cancelled on the morning of the reception, leaving them with no choice.
The invitations were already sent, and some of the guests had already reached the venue. So, cancelling the celebration seemed to cause much trouble to everyone, especially the guests. Therefore, the family decided to continue with the event as planned, without the presence of the main element, the couple. The bride and groom joined the celebration remotely through a video link, which was displayed beside the stage where they would have sat had they reached. They offered apologies and thanks to the guests for taking time out to join the celebration, turning the inconvenience into modern innovation.
The reception continued as the bride’s parents and other relatives carried out the customary rituals in the couple’s absence. They had their own concerns, as it was almost impossible to cancel the reception at such short notice when most of the guests had already travelled to get to the venue.
The case comes amid the ongoing operational crisis faced by IndiGo, which has led India’s largest aviation company to cancel thousands of flights over a few days. The disruption erupted as several issues came together like the revised flight and crew duty-time rules, weather, congestion, and technical glitches, causing the situation. Many travellers have been stranded during this peak wedding season as the cancellations have affected major airports.
IndiGo’s Chief Executive has apologised for the issue, as the situation highlights the failure to deliver the experience expected by passengers. The situation has been reviewed by the government’s aviation regulator, which has asked the airline to normalise operations. The airline is trying to adjust to the new schedule, which has led to hundreds of cancellations from individual hubs. The airline spokesperson has said that the phased recovery would take several days, owing to the situation. Officials will be investigating the matter and will take necessary action, as per reports.
The situation was quite unique and one of its kind for people online, but their anger was directed at the airline for poor management, which resulted in disrupting people’s schedules. Several users were frustrated as important events, both personal and professional, had been interrupted. The airline received heavy criticism for poor planning and communication, while some sympathised with passengers and praised the couple and their family who used technology to improvise and go ahead with the celebrations, saving it from getting ruined. Affected passengers have also highlighted that the airline needs to place greater importance on refunds, timely rebooking and clearer communication. [Rh]
