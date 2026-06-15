From Forged Licenses to Fake Credentials: 5 Pilots Who Flew Without Proper Certification

The Canadian pilot has recently been booked under charges of fraud, uttering forged documents, possessing a counterfeit trademark, and public mischief. In June 2026, Geoffrey Wall, who had been a commercial pilot with Air Canada for over 17 years, was arrested and removed from his duty. During his time there, he piloted over 900 international and domestic flights while serving as an airline captain without an airline transport pilot license (ATPL).

ATPL is the highest level of pilot certification required for captains of commercial aircraft.

Authorities assert that despite Wall not holding a valid ATPL license, passengers were not at real risk of any kind as every Air Canada pilot is mandated to undergo competency training every six months. In addition, Wall did possess a valid commercial pilot license.

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