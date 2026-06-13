How Boeing Went from Aviation Industry’s Top Name to Delivering Aircrafts Without Proper Security Scrutiny; And a Whistleblower Who Paid With His Life

Another Boeing whistleblower, Sam Salehpour, spoke up about how the fuselage assembly process in the 787 production process was flawed. He highlighted how workers would forcibly misalign barrel sections together, even physically jumping on planes to do so, which led to gaps between the plane’s physical elements. Over time, this could result in structural failure in aircrafts long before their intended lifespan.

Even after all these security concerns flagged by whistleblowers, Boeing maintained that their Dreamliner 787 line remained “safe.”

How the Common Core System Works in the Boeing 787

One of the top selling points of the Dreamliner line is the common core system (CCS).

The CCS acts as the central nervous system and manages a wide range of aircraft functions, from monitoring maintenance needs to managing cabin systems. Essentially, CCS connects both flight critical systems (like flight control computers) and non flight critical systems (such as in-flight entertainment and cabin air conditioning). However, it also means that the failure of one system can cause issues in other systems. Traditional aircraft utilized dedicated systems to manage flight function, which worked independent of each other.

Hailed as a “represents a major advancement in aviation information systems,” CCS was another one of such “cost-cutting measures” that Boeing employed in the production of the Dreamliner fleet.

Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner Purchase

In 2005–2006, Air India, then owned by the government, signed a deal with Boeing to purchase twenty-seven 787 Dreamliner aircrafts to induct in its airfleet. The deal formed part of the much larger decision, which also included the purchase of 43 Airbus aircrafts for Indian Airlines.

When Air Indian and Indian Airlines were merged in 2007, at that time, the Dreamliner line wasn't even in production and faced several years of delays. Global technical and certification issues, in addition to issues over design and production problems related to the plane's heavy electrical architecture and lithium-ion battery systems, were some hurdles that the Dreamliner 787 plane line faced in its early days.

VT-ANB, the official registered name of the Air Indian Flight 171 which crashed seconds after takeoff in Ahmedabad, Gujrat, was a Boeing Dreamliner 787 that was part of the early generations of Dreamliner airplanes inducted into India’s air fleet.

VT-ANB's History of Technical and Electrical Problems

Ed Pierson and Joe Jacobsen, Boeing whistleblowers associated with the Foundation for Aviation Safety, appeared before the US Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and submitted their report which highlighted how since its maiden years in service starting from 2014, VT-ANB has faced significant electrical systems problems.

See also: Boeing reports $6 billion quarterly loss ahead of vote by union workers who have crippled production