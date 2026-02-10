The Social Media Battlefield: Political Campaigns in Bangladesh’s National Elections

Candidates routinely use videos, live streams, and short posts to communicate directly with voters across constituencies. Political parties and candidates are also using innovative online campaign sites, campaign songs, games, and other interactive content to engage the voters of different constituencies.

With millions of Bangladeshis active online, especially the 39 percent of the population aged 13–34, platforms such as Facebook and TikTok play an increasingly important role in shaping political awareness. Digital campaigning is no longer peripheral; it has become central to how political messages are delivered and received.

Rules for online campaigning

In response to the expanding influence of social media, the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) has introduced regulations aimed at limiting digital misuse during election periods. Candidates are required to submit details of their official social media accounts in advance, and content that violates the electoral code of conduct is prohibited.

A Daily Sun summary of the election guidelines notes that spreading unverified or harmful information online, including disinformation and personal attacks, may result in penalties. The rules also explicitly ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to distort facts, manipulate images or videos, or mislead voters.

The regulations are intended to prevent online campaigning from undermining electoral fairness and transparency.

Misinformation and AI-generated content

Despite these safeguards, misinformation and digitally manipulated content spiked amid concerns about digital campaigns. In an in-depth fact-check, The Daily Star identified nearly 97 pieces of AI-generated content circulating on Facebook ahead of the election. Many of these posts, including deepfakes and other manipulated videos, spread widely and were used to tilt political narratives in favor of competing party camps. A recent AFP fact-checking report also confirms the use of AI-generated content to support various political parties.