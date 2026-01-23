What Does Tarique Rahman’s Return After Nearly 17 Years in Exile Mean for Bangladesh?

BNP’s love-hate relationship with the Jamaat

Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest Islamist political party in Bangladesh, was an ally of the BNP during its 2001–2006 administration. However, this relationship had long been strained, and the BNP has since sought to reposition itself as a centrist force.

Now, after many years, the possibility of renewed alliance between the two parties has resurfaced, as the Jamaat attempts to thaw ties with the BNP ahead of the national elections on February 12. On January 1, after a condolence visit at BNP’s Gulshan Office following Zia’s death, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman stated that the party and the BNP will work together in the future as they had in the past for the country’s interest, reports Prothom Alo.

He also said, “BNP leaders including Tarique Rahman (BNP acting chairman) have expressed the same desire. We have also said that, for the sake of the stability of the nation for five years, in the interest of restoring a good environment, we need to think about whether we can all come up with something good together. We have also said that God willing, immediately after the elections, before forming the government, we will sit down; we will talk openly. We will think for the nation; we will make decisions for the nation.” Shafiqur Rahman is also considering forming a unity government after the next national election, Reuters reported.

According to Bangladeshi-Australian political commentator Faiyaz Hossain, those in Bangladesh waiting for a return to electoral democracy after February 12 are in for a rude awakening. “There is some support for the BNP after the demise of the former prime minister, Khaleda Zia. In the absence of the Awami League, it is the BNP alone that can win polls. … What is the point of talking about a unity government before the polls take place?”

The question remains: even if the Jamaat succeeds in bringing about a unity government, would Bangladesh be able to recover from this state of political uncertainty and move toward a democratic transition? And who will run Bangladesh in the coming days, as the country is possibly entering a prolonged period of internal turmoil?