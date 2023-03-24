Bihar man arrested for impregnating minor, wanted to prove potency

The police in Bihar's Jamui district have arrested a man who claimed that he had raped a minor girl to prove his potency, an official said on Friday.



The accused has been identified as Bhujangi Manjhi, who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after his arrest on Thursday evening. The accused was produced before a POCSO court on Friday, which remanded him to judicial custody.



The incident took place at a village which falls under the jurisdiction of Laxmipur police station. The matter came to light after a 13-year-old girl along with her parents reached the police station and registered an FIR against Manjhi on charges of rape. The victim is three-month pregnant.



Keeping the sensitivity of the matter in mind, the police swung into action and arrested the accused.



In his confessional statement, Manjhi claimed that he got married to a girl six years ago but they could not have a child. The doctors had told him that he was an impotent and could never become a father.