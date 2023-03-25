Tejaswi Yadav grilled by CBI for 8 hours

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for eight hours in connection with the land for job scam matter.



Tejashwi Yadav reached the CBI headquarters at around 10.40 a.m. He was allowed to go for a lunch break in the afternoon. Later his questioning went on till 8.05 p.m.



After leaving the CBI's headquarters, he went to meet his sister Misa Bharti, who was grilled by the ED.



Tejashwi Yadav had earlier skipped three summons.



He was summoned to join the investigation on March 4, 11 and 14. Last time, Tejashwi did not join the probe, citing his wife's health issues.



The probe agency had recently grilled former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad on the matter.



In its case, the CBI has alleged that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM and CPO of the Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of Lalu Prasad's family.



The CBI had registered a case against Lalu Prasad, then union railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.