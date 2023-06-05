Bihar : Five men raped a minor girl



The grandmother said: "She did not wake me up to go to the toilet. The accused kidnapped her and brutalided her just a few metres away from the house. The accused also took her phone. When she returned home, she revealed the incident and asked me to inform her father."



The victim's parents work as guards in Patna and were away during the time of the incident.



They immediately rushed home upon receiving information.



The victim was taken to sub-divisional hospital Mahua. As her condition was serious, the doctors referred her to Sadar hospital Hajipur.



"The victim is unconscious at the moment. We have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act in Baligaon police station and are investigating the incident. We are waiting for her to regain consciousness so that she can give her statement. We have detained some of the suspects and questioning them," Pallavi Kumari, SI of Baligaon police station, said. (IANS/JS)

