RJD slams BJP leaders for blaming Bihar govt over bridge collapse

"Even though the bridge collapsed last year on April 30, Nitin Navin was the minister of the road construction department. Can Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Amit Malviya admit that corruption had taken place during the tenure of BJP leaders? Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey and Nitin Navin would support the statements of their leaders," he added.



Yadav's reaction came after BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, while tweeting the video of the bridge collapse, said: "An under-construction bridge between Bhagalpur's Sultanganj area and connecting Khagaria district collapsed today. The bridge was inaugurated by Nitish Kumar and its completion time was 2020."



BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, said: "It is not the bridge that collapsed in Bhagalpur.

The trust of the people in the Bihar government has gone into the Ganga river. This bridge has collapsed twice, which clearly proves that corruption has taken place on a large scale."