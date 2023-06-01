BJP in UP to focus on 'beneficiaries' again

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will, once again, focus on the 'labharti' (beneficiary) voters to ensure its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state.



State BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary said that the party would organise conventions, especially for traders and beneficiaries of the various government schemes.



While the trader community has been traditionally voting for the BJP, the party has struck a chord with other communities through its welfare schemes.



Chaudhary said a dedicated 'Labharti' campaign would be organised in each Lok Sabha seat.



The focus on beneficiaries had yielded good results for the ruling party in the 2022 Assembly polls.



The party feels that since the beneficiaries are not restricted to any one particular caste or community, it would be easier to reach out to them.