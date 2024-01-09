Sun shines on Bihar renewable energy sector, but subsidy, new regulations needed to tap it better

Quite expensive

HPS provides electricity to small businesses and micro, small and mini enterprises (MSMEs) through its solar mini-grid. It has tariff plans and validity similar to mobile phone plans. HPS assistant service engineer Sonu Kumar Rai told 101Reporters that a 50 Watt recharge costs Rs 375 and 100 Watt recharge Rs 675 per month. Using the HPS app, the customer can check the power use. The company also provides offers and coupons to attract customers.

HPS mini-grids are mostly located on town outskirts, from where electricity is transmitted in the same manner as grid power. The company plans to increase its mini-grid fleet to 500 in the next three to four years to serve over 50,000 MSMEs, thus helping them in increasing income by at least 30%. The company has started an agro-processing hub for turmeric in Champaran and will take up such work in hundreds of locations, helping farmers sell packaged end products rather than raw materials.

Besides Chakia, 101Reporters visited several farms using Husk Power's electricity at Lalganj town in Vaishali district. Roshan Kumar (21) started a readymade garment brand showroom in Lalganj this year. “Solar power from Husk Power's mini-grid is helpful in my business, but it is more expensive than grid electricity,” he said. Other consumers echoed his views. Due to good supply of grid electricity in Bihar and high prices of solar mini-grid power, it is only an alternative source, and not main source, for small businesses.

"Unlike the state grid, our mini-grid power is unsubsidised. So it is more accurate to say that grid power is artificially inexpensive. If we compete on a level playing field, we are more affordable and more reliable... We have developed and rolled out a technology roadmap that uses artificial intelligence to lower the electricity cost of consumers systematically," HPS Chief Executive Officer Manoj Sinha said in a written response to 101Reporters.

He maintained that grid electricity purchase cost and distribution cost of discoms were higher. "Do not forget that discoms remain hugely loss-making entities. They do not have the funds to invest in improving their existing challenges, let alone transmission and distribution infrastructure. Solar mini-grids are already 100% sustainable as our portfolio of hundreds of mini-grids run profitably and our customer retention rate remains above 92% year-over-year. Consumers should add solar PV to their energy mix if they have the capital," he said.

"Although the average supply of electricity in Bihar has improved, the improvement in up time does not address the ongoing dissatisfaction of customers. For example, voltage drop and frequency fluctuation. Lows continue to be a major hindrance in operations and a threat to machinery, forcing most MSMEs to depend on diesel generators to operate their businesses reliably. Husk mini-grid solves these issues and significantly reduces diesel emissions," he added.

Regarding troubleshooting, he claimed, "Can you imagine a day when a discom can resolve a customer's complaint in less than 120 minutes? Husk resolves a customer's complaint in less than 90 minutes on average."

Two discoms — North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited — function in Bihar. Tata Power is another player in the micro, mini-grid sector, but its contribution is miniscule. It entered the field by launching a 5kW biogas generation plant in Muzaffarpur district in December 2020. Efforts to contact the company via email proved futile.

Greenpeace had worked with village panchayats on solar electrification projects in the past. “We successfully electrified Dharnai village in Jehanabad district. But we are not working in the renewable energy sector there right now,” Greenpeace campaign manager Avinash Chanchal told 101Reporters.