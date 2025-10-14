RJD Leader Slams BJP’s Boasting, Claims Tejashwi’s Move can Expose Cracks in NDA

Patna, Oct 14: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari on Tuesday slammed the boasting of NDA leaders to form next government in Bihar and said that the 'cracks and fissures' within the alliance can be exposed by Tejashwi Yadav’s move.

This statement came in the wake of a Delhi court’s decision to frame charges against RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in the IRCTC hotel scam case.

The Rouse Avenue Court allowed the trial to proceed against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, after the accused pleaded not guilty.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, “Right now, all the cracks in the NDA will be exposed by Tejashwi Yadav’s move. If he gives a signal, it could lead to the departure of many BJP leaders. All this talk from the NDA side is just bluffing. Let’s wait and see what unfolds.”