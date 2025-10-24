‘Son of Mallah’ Mukesh Sahani Becomes Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Face

In a big move before the Bihar Assembly elections, the Mahagathbandhan on October, 23, 2025 announced Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), as its Deputy Chief Minister face. At a press conference in Patna, alliance leaders also announced Tejashwi Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as their Chief Minister candidate.
After being announced as the deputy chief minister nominee Mukesh Sahani said “I had been waiting for this moment for three and a half long years”. After the announcement, at the joint press conference Sahani also took an oath that, “BJP ko jab tak hum todenge nahi, tab tak chhoddenge nahi. (We will not let go until we break the BJP)”. As Sahani was a former BJP ally, he also accused BJP of splitting his party and luring away its MLAs.
Mukesh Sahani was born on March 31, 1981, in Darbhanga district of Bihar. He belongs to the Nishad or Mallah community (Other BackgroundCaste), which depends mainly on fishing and river-related work. Coming from a humble background, Sahani moved to Mumbai at a young age to find work. There, he started as a salesman and later became a successful Bollywood set designer. His company worked on famous movies like ‘Devdas’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. Because of his inspiring journey, people often call him the “Son of Mallah.”
Sahani entered politics to raise the voice of his community. In 2015, he started the Nishad Vikas Sangh and later in 2018 he formed his own party the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). He first joined hands with the BJP-led NDA during the 2015 assembly polls, but later left as BJP fails to to fulfil its promise of granting Scheduled Caste status to the Nishads. Later his party joined Mahagathbandhan during 2019 Lok Sabha polls but failed to win any seats. In 2020, Sahani again switched to BJP during which he served as Bihar’s minister for animal husbandry and fisheries but he was later dismissed in March 2022.
Now, his return to the Mahagathbandhan shows how important he has become in Bihar politics because he has a strong connection with the Nishad and Mallah communities, especially in northern and eastern Bihar. These communities can play an important role in upcoming Bihar elections. His presence is expected to add strength to Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership and help the alliance gain more support from backward and extremely backward classes.
From designing film sets in Mumbai to being projected as Bihar’s next Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Sahani’s journey shows how determination can change one’s destiny and possibly Bihar’s political future too.
