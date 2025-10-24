‘Son of Mallah’ Mukesh Sahani Becomes Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Face

Who is Mukesh Sahani?

Mukesh Sahani was born on March 31, 1981, in Darbhanga district of Bihar. He belongs to the Nishad or Mallah community (Other BackgroundCaste), which depends mainly on fishing and river-related work. Coming from a humble background, Sahani moved to Mumbai at a young age to find work. There, he started as a salesman and later became a successful Bollywood set designer. His company worked on famous movies like ‘Devdas’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. Because of his inspiring journey, people often call him the “Son of Mallah.”

His Political Journey

Sahani entered politics to raise the voice of his community. In 2015, he started the Nishad Vikas Sangh and later in 2018 he formed his own party the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). He first joined hands with the BJP-led NDA during the 2015 assembly polls, but later left as BJP fails to to fulfil its promise of granting Scheduled Caste status to the Nishads. Later his party joined Mahagathbandhan during 2019 Lok Sabha polls but failed to win any seats. In 2020, Sahani again switched to BJP during which he served as Bihar’s minister for animal husbandry and fisheries but he was later dismissed in March 2022.