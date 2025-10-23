Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, is the Lalu Clan’s ‘Not Guilty’ Plea in the IRCTC Scam Jeopardizing Their Chance at the Throne? A Past That Made Them a Fortune Worth ₹600 Crore in the Land for Jobs Scam Returns from the Grave Again

When Lalu Yadav served as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, he was involved in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, which enabled him to mint a fortune worth crores. He influenced railway officers to provide jobs to specific individuals chosen beforehand — a Group D substitute job in exchange for land sold for more than half the value of its actual worth.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been investigating the alleged land-for-jobs scam, focusing specifically on money laundering and corruption aspects.

They claimed that the Lalu family had allegedly taken land from people at cheap rates in exchange for providing the family of the previous landowners a job in the Central Railways. The CBI stated in its chargesheet:

“As a quid pro quo, the candidates (for Railway Group D jobs) directly or through their relatives/family members, sold land to Lalu Prasad Yadav at highly discounted rates — up to 1/4th to 1/5th of the prevailing market rates.”

The exchange of land for jobs in the railways allegedly led to the collection of more than 1 lakh sq. ft. of land for merely ₹26 lakh. The CBI also stated that the lands acquired by the Lalu family were actually worth more than ₹4 crore.

The hustle did not end with land exchange. The agency asserted that it discovered multiple discrepancies in the documents of those who were given jobs in the Central Railway. The CBI explained to the Delhi High Court on June 5, 2025, how the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav pressured officials to provide Group D jobs to individuals who were not even capable of writing their own names.

Special Public Prosecutor D.P. Singh highlighted during the hearing that all job applicants came from poor backgrounds and Bihar. Most of them already had fake certificates to justify their educational qualifications, from schools that operated solely to provide bogus certificates.