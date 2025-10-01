Final Voter list of Patna: 48,15,294 in 14 Assembly Constituencies

Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) The final voter list for all 14 Assembly constituencies of Patna district was officially released under the Election Commission of India’s directive, following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

As per the final voter list, the district has 48,15,294 eligible voters -- 46,51,694 (92.16 per cent) voters from the draft voter list released on August 1, and 1,63,600 voters added in the electoral rolls after August 1.

Among 48,15,294 eligible voters, 25,40,363 are male and 22,74,774 are female, and 157 are third-gender voters.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 49,01,176 voters were in the district, including 25,76,433 males, 23,24,570 females, and 173 third-gender voters.

Tyagarajan S.M., the District Magistrate cum District Election Officer, explained that the deletions were due to the deaths of registered voters, permanent relocation outside the district or state, and duplication (same person registered at multiple places).