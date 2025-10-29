Bihar Polls a Chance to Chose Development Over Mafia, Says UP CM

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing it of promoting "jungle raj" and criminal elements, and appealed to the people to vote for development.

Addressing an election rally in Raghunathpur, Siwan, CM Yogi said the upcoming Bihar Assembly election is a battle between development and those responsible for Bihar's "jungle raj".

"This election is a fight against those who created an identity crisis for Biharis before 2005. Under the double-engine government led by Nitish Kumar, Bihar has regained its respect across the country. Today, Biharis are respected wherever they go because of the NDA's governance," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused the RJD of encouraging criminal elements by giving them tickets in the ongoing election.

Without taking names, he referred to former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin and his son Osama Shahab, who is contesting from Raghunathpur on an RJD ticket.