Bihar 2025 Elections: SIR Exercise Sparks Political Row as NDA, INDIA Bloc Clash Over Voter Roll and Governance Narrative

However, opposition parties have accused the EC of “manipulating the process” and “excluding genuine voters,” particularly migrant workers and vulnerable groups. By August, reports suggested that nearly 65 lakh names had been deleted or flagged for deletion. Critics argue that inadequate time, poor communication, and documentation hurdles could lead to disenfranchisement. The EC, meanwhile, has assured the Supreme Court that no name will be deleted without prior notice and opportunity for verification, reiterating its commitment to transparency.

The NDA has defended the SIR, portraying it as a step toward strengthening democratic integrity. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders have endorsed the revision, stating that Bihar’s voter list was not comprehensively updated in over two decades. The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, also clarified that the SIR was “constitutionally mandated and necessary after 22 years.”

Conversely, the INDIA bloc—led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav—has made the SIR a rallying point, alleging that it is a “voter purge” disguised as reform. The opposition claims that the process unfairly targets marginalized and migrant populations, turning an administrative reform into a political controversy.