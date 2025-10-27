Bihar 2025 Elections: SIR Exercise Sparks Political Row as NDA, INDIA Bloc Clash Over Voter Roll and Governance Narrative

As Bihar heads toward the 2025 Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11, the political contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc has intensified. The Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has emerged as a key flashpoint, sparking debates over voter inclusion, electoral integrity, and political intent.
According to official data, around 7.42 crore voters are expected to cast their votes across 243 assembly constituencies. The SIR, launched on June 24 by the Election Commission, aims to cleanse voter lists by identifying duplicate, deceased, and migrated entries. The EC reported that out of roughly 7.89 crore electors, it gathered 7.24 crore enumeration forms (91.69%) during the first phase. About 18 lakh dead voters, 26 lakh who shifted residence, and 7 lakh duplicate names were detected during verification.
However, opposition parties have accused the EC of “manipulating the process” and “excluding genuine voters,” particularly migrant workers and vulnerable groups. By August, reports suggested that nearly 65 lakh names had been deleted or flagged for deletion. Critics argue that inadequate time, poor communication, and documentation hurdles could lead to disenfranchisement. The EC, meanwhile, has assured the Supreme Court that no name will be deleted without prior notice and opportunity for verification, reiterating its commitment to transparency.
The NDA has defended the SIR, portraying it as a step toward strengthening democratic integrity. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders have endorsed the revision, stating that Bihar’s voter list was not comprehensively updated in over two decades. The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, also clarified that the SIR was “constitutionally mandated and necessary after 22 years.”
Conversely, the INDIA bloc—led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav—has made the SIR a rallying point, alleging that it is a “voter purge” disguised as reform. The opposition claims that the process unfairly targets marginalized and migrant populations, turning an administrative reform into a political controversy.
Campaign rhetoric has further intensified the divide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Patna, unveiled the slogan “Banayenge Naya Bihar, Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar,” asserting that the Centre has allocated ₹9 lakh crore to Bihar since 2014 compared to ₹2 lakh crore under previous governments. Nitish Kumar emphasized law and order improvements, saying, “Now being Bihari is a matter of pride.”
Tejashwi Yadav, on the other hand, has promised sweeping reforms, including reversing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, declaring it would be “consigned to the dustbin of history.” The NDA has dismissed such pledges as “populist and unrealistic,” arguing they exceed the state’s financial capacity.
The SIR issue has thus evolved into both a procedural and political battleground—symbolizing, for the NDA, a commitment to a “clean and credible” electoral process, and for the opposition, a struggle for inclusion and representation. As the election draws near, Bihar’s political landscape stands polarized between narratives of governance, identity, and electoral fairness—making this contest not just about power, but about the credibility of the democratic process itself. [Rh/MY/VP]
Suggested Reading: