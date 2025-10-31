Bihar Elections 2025: Key Constituency and Candidates to Watch in the Two-Phase Poll Battle

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election is scheduled to be held in two phases — the first on 6th November 2025 and the second on 11th November 2025. The counting will be done on 14th November 2025. The election will be held for the Bihar Legislative Assembly to elect all 243 members. The tenure of the current assembly will end on 22nd November 2025. Bihar is facing issues related to unemployment, migration, and electoral rolls, and the election at this time has made it stand out, with the whole country’s eyes on it. It would be interesting to see how the state’s huge population of youth shapes the outcome, as a major part of them are first-time voters.
Political campaigns are mainly focusing on development, welfare schemes, and governance records. It would be an interesting contest, with one side being the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), and the other side being the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
The most talked-about constituency in the 2025 Assembly election of Bihar’s Vaishali district is Raghopur. Earlier, it was represented by Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, highlighting the traditional stronghold of the Yadav family. Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav from RJD is contesting again, hoping for a third win. BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav is his main rival in the constituency, whereas Chanchal Singh is contesting from the Jan Suraaj Party. The election will be a test of Tejashwi’s enduring influence on his own family’s political fort.
The Munger district constituency will go to polls in the first phase of the 2025 Assembly election on 6th November 2025. Earlier, it was represented by Rajeev Kumar Singh of the JD(U), who won in the 2020 election. However, there may be a shift in power as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is contesting from Tarapur, bringing the region into focus. It falls under the Jamui Lok Sabha seat, with issues ranging from employment to road connectivity. It seems like the NDA has its eye on this area, and it will be interesting to see how the election develops.
Lakhisarai is all set to witness a high-profile contest in the 2025 Assembly election. This seat has been a stronghold for the BJP, as the party’s senior leader Vijay Kumar Sinha has held it since 2010. He will be facing Amaresh Kumar from Congress and Suraj Kumar from the Jan Suraaj Party this year. Sinha retained the seat in 2020 with over 74,000 votes, defeating Congress by a margin of 10,000 votes. It will be interesting to see if Sinha’s personal rapport helps him retain his leadership in the area.
The Vaishali district constituency has often drawn attention owing to its political legacy and high-profile candidates. The seat is currently held by Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD, who won by a margin of 13,700 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Ashma Parveen. This year, Mahua will see a fierce competition among JD(U), BJP, and Jan Suraaj’s Indrajeet Pradhan. It has always remained a closely watched constituency with its changing local aspirations.
The area comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency, having a mix of Brahmin, Yadav, and Muslim voters. It gives equal importance to local alliances as well as caste equations. Mishri Lal Yadav won the seat from this constituency in the 2020 election; he was then with VIP and later joined BJP. This time, folk singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur is contesting in this area. Frequent flooding and poor road conditions pose major challenges here. The parties are holding campaigns focused on development and better infrastructure.
Hasanpur is again in the spotlight ahead of the 2025 Assembly election, located in the Samastipur district. The constituency is represented by Tej Pratap Yadav of the RJD, who defeated Raj Kumar Ray of the JD(U). However, RJD has fielded Mala Pushpam for the upcoming battle, generating interest and unpredictability. The area has a mix of rural and semi-urban voters, with agriculture being their main livelihood. They face developmental concerns like floods, employment, and infrastructure.
Harnaut lies in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home turf, making it politically significant. The JD(U) has a stronghold in this region, with the seat now being held by Hari Narayan Singh. It draws attention not just for its local contest but also for Nitish Kumar’s influence in his political backyard. The campaign narrative is mostly dominated by issues such as irrigation, employment, and road connectivity.
Located in northeastern Bihar, Purnia is part of the Purnia Lok Sabha seat. It is currently represented by Vijay Kumar Khemka of the BJP, who defeated Indu Sinha of Congress in the 2020 election. It is a developing region with a growing commercial hub, facing common issues of employment and infrastructure. The constituency is set to go to polls in the second phase on 11th November 2025.
Each passing day is marking the louder political buzz as Bihar prepares to vote. Every constituency has its own story right from the lanes of Raghopur to the fields of Harnaut. It will be interesting to see the way the tides turn with the two phase poll. The influence of young and first-time voters being the key highlight of the outcome
