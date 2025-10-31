Bihar Elections 2025: Key Constituency and Candidates to Watch in the Two-Phase Poll Battle

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election is scheduled to be held in two phases — the first on 6th November 2025 and the second on 11th November 2025. The counting will be done on 14th November 2025. The election will be held for the Bihar Legislative Assembly to elect all 243 members. The tenure of the current assembly will end on 22nd November 2025. Bihar is facing issues related to unemployment, migration, and electoral rolls, and the election at this time has made it stand out, with the whole country’s eyes on it. It would be interesting to see how the state’s huge population of youth shapes the outcome, as a major part of them are first-time voters.

Political campaigns are mainly focusing on development, welfare schemes, and governance records. It would be an interesting contest, with one side being the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), and the other side being the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Indian National Congress (INC).