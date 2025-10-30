Ahead of Bihar Elections, Prashant Kishor’s Seemanchal Push: “Sons of Seemanchal Should Lead Seemanchal,” Message to Muslim Voters

As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, the political temperature is steadily rising. With just days left for the first phase of polling, campaign rallies and accusations among rival parties have intensified. While most political parties took a brief pause from campaigning during the Chhath festival, one leader continued to march forward — Prashant Kishor.

On October 27, 2025 former political strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor led a roadshow in Bihar’s Seemanchal region — an area bordering West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The region has a significant Muslim population.

Kishor was scheduled to reach Sontha Chowk in the Kochadhaman constituency of Kishanganj district for his Bihar Badlav Sabha. However, delays at a previous event in Amour caused him to arrive late. His party, Jan Suraaj, has fielded Afroz Alam from Amour and Abu Affan Farooque, former president of the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union, from Kochadhaman.