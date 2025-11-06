Bihar Polls: 27.65 pc Voter Turnout Recorded as Voting Picks Up Pace

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) An average voter turnout of 27.65 per cent was recorded till 11 a.m. on Thursday, across 18 districts, where polling is underway for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, according to the Chief Electoral Officer.

While Begusarai (30.37 per cent), Lakhisarai (30.32 per cent), Saharsa (29.68 per cent), and Muzaffarpur (29.66 per cent) witnessed comparatively higher participation, several other districts also reported moderate to encouraging polling figures by mid-morning.

Patna district saw the lowest turnout so far, with 23.71 per cent.

In Madhepura, 28.46 per cent of registered voters had cast their votes by 11 a.m., while Darbhanga reported a turnout of 26.07 per cent. In Gopalganj, the figure stood at 30.04 per cent, indicating steady participation since the polling began. Siwan registered 27.09 per cent, and Saran saw 28.52 per cent turnout, while Vaishali recorded 28.67 per cent. Samastipur also witnessed decent participation at 27.92 per cent.