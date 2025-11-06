Polling begins for first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections in 18 districts

Patna, Nov 6: Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts of the state.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1314 candidates, including 1192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.

The total number of polling stations is 45341, including 36733 in the rural areas and 8608 in the urban areas.

The Election Commission has declared 320 model stations, 926 women-managed, and 107 PwD-managed in these districts. The webcasting will be available in all 45341 polling stations.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in the general booths. However, in six Assembly constituencies located in Naxal-affected areas, voting will conclude at 5 p.m.

A mock poll was conducted between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., in the presence of booth-level agents, before polling opened to the public.