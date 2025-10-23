The Uneasy History of Horror Films and Disability

Historically, horror films have been popular during times of social upheaval, as they allow audiences to work through collective cultural anxieties by tapping into their greatest fears. And “fear” is often built around ideas of what is “abnormal” – that is, different from socially constructed norms.

Throughout horror film history, disability has often been used as a visual shorthand marking the boundary between normal and abnormal.

Disability has long featured problematically as a metaphor for horror, evil or monstrosity. But a new wave of filmmakers are using horror to reflect on the lived experiences of people with disability.

Obsessive avengers

In horror, people with physical or intellectual disability often feature as villains driven by an obsessive desire for revenge on a world that caused their pain. We see this trope repeated in a number of slasher films from the 1970s and ‘80s, including Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th (1980), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974).