Bihar Polls: 53.77 pc Voter Turnout on 121 Seats Till 3 p.m.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Over 53.77 per cent of eligible electors had cast their votes by 3 p.m. in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls on Thursday, with Begusarai district leading among 18 districts with 59.82 per cent turnout, according to provisional data on the ECI website.

Patna district recorded the most sluggish polling with turnout reaching 48.69 per cent till 3 p.m.

Among the seven Assembly constituencies in Begusarai district, Cherai-Bariarpur (AC 141) recorded the highest turnout of 62.55 per cent by 3 p.m. It was followed by Bachhwara (AC 142) with 60.98 per cent voting percentage till 3 p.m. and Teghra (AC 143) with 60.27 per cent turnout.

The turnout in Bhojpur district at 3 p.m. was 50.07 per cent, Buxar 51.69 per cent, Darbhanga 51.75 per cent, Gopalganj 58.17 per cent, Khagaria 54.77 per cent, Lakhisarai 57.39 per cent, Madhepura 55.96 per cent, Munger 52.17 per cent, Muzaffarpur 58.40 per cent, Nalanda 52.32 per cent, Patna 48.69 per cent, Saharsa 55.22 per cent, Samastipur 56.35 per cent, Saran 54.60 per cent, Sheikhpur 49.37 per cent, Siwan 50.93 per cent and Vaishali 53.63 per cent.

The average voter turnout by 1 p.m. was 42.31 per cent across 121 Assembly constituencies spread across 18 districts, said the ECI.